Recent TF graduate runs away with title

LEADER OF THE PACK in the 3200 meter race at the State B meet in Laurel several weeks ago, Thompson Falls' Justin Morgan won the 5K portion of the Governor's Cup Race in Helena Saturday. Morgan will be attending Montana Tech this fall on an academic/athletic scholarship.

Justin Morgan has the killer instinct in distance running and has proven that fact several times over the past calendar year.

He seems to have a little, okay maybe a lot, of that extra stuff required that it takes to kill the competition, be that on the composite track, out in the hills on trail...