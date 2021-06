TIME TO SIGN – Eight-year-old Emmalee Hafner of Plains puts her autograph of the shoe of Lady Griz player Taylor Stoeger while fellow Lady Griz player Ali Monroe gets ready to sign a soccer ball. Gavin Hafner waits to have his soccer ball signed.

Youth soccer players of Plains and Thompson Falls received some special instruction last week, getting guidance from some of the best soccer players in the state.

A University of Montana Lady Griz coach and three players spent 90 minutes at Amundson Sports Complex last Wednesday with 25 boys an...