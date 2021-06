CLOSE TO THE LINE – Referee Chloe French watches as Clark Fork Alliance Soccer U13 player Arrow Hyde keeps a ball from going out of bounds while Isaac Wilhite of the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks U13 goes for the ball. Clark Fork Alliance Coach Nick Lawyer also watches.

The Clark Fork Valley Soccer Alliance U13 soccer team finished the regular season on top with a 5-0 triumph over the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks at Amundson Sports Complex last Tuesday.

It also ended with a Plains member collecting a "hat-trick," scoring three goals in one game. Ten-year-old Kathe...