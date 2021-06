INTO THE FLAMES – American Legion member Marv Tanner, an Army veteran, retires an unserviceable flag by placing it into the barrel of fire.

It took the American Legion at Thompson Falls less than 30 minutes to put more than 200 flags to the flames in a proper retirement for Old Glory last Monday.

"A flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze or a beautiful banner of finest silk. It's intrinsic value may be trifling or great, but its...