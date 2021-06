NOSE TO NOSE – Clint Watson and "Bear Foot" edge out Jack Koberna's "Tuff E Nuff" in a side by side race at the Sanders County Fairgrounds last weekend.

The four-wheeled beasts have returned to Plains and they kicked up a lot of dirt last weekend, including "Zilla," the monster of monster trucks and one of five that entertained with a crushing rampage Friday and Saturday at the Sanders County Fairgrounds.

The Monster Truck Family Reunion Tour w...