McKahan qualifies for national Special Olympics

FRIENDS AND TEAMMATES gather around Shawn McKahan (fourth from right) at the ceremony in which he committed to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

Thompson Falls resident, Shawn McKahan has officially signed his commitment to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida. McKahan was formally drafted in a ceremony held in the Black Bear ballroom last week. The room was filled with family, friends, teachers and Sanders C...