Library sponsors programs for kids

The Thompson Falls Library is closed this week, through July 5, while some much-needed repairs are completed. The library is getting a new roof and needed to close while work is being completed.

Crystal Buchanan, director of Thompson Falls Public Library, said the book drop would not be available during construction, but patrons will not incur late fees. Children participating in the Summer Reading Program can leave a voicemail at 827-3547 to let library staff know they met their reading goal for the week, or can report their progress the next time they visit the library. Library patrons can also leave a voicemail requesting renewal of materials, or renew items via the library app on smartphones.

Library programs for the summer are in full swing. Twenty children have signed up for the library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. The program challenges youths to read books with their family and friends while earning incentive prizes.

The Summer Reading Program has 83 children participating. The program goes through July 31, and children can still sign up by visiting the library. Winners of the raffle bucket prizes will be drawn August 3.

Every other Saturday through the summer, the library sponsors story time and craft workshops for children. Space is limited to 10 children at the library. RSVP by calling the library at 827-3547, and to-go kits will be available on a first come, first serve basis for those who are unable to attend. Story time is 11 a.m. to noon.

Thompson Falls Elementary teacher Amy Laws is working with the library to provide stories and crafts for incoming kindergarten students. "Children will get to listen to stories and enjoy a fun art activity, while getting to meet other children their age," Buchanan said. The Kick-Off to Kindergarten program is Thursdays at 1 p.m. beginning July 8.

Buchanan reminded patrons that the summer programs are free to community members. For more information or to RSVP, visit the library Facebook page or contact the staff at 827-3547.