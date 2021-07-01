Radio enthusiasts gather

Every year the local group Clark Fork Valley Amateur Radio Club participates in the nationwide Field Day organized by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL). The 2021 was last Saturday at Power Park in Thompson Falls, allowing enthusiasts to make contacts around the world and practice sending and receiving skills. Though it is an American competition, other nations and hams (radio operators) from other countries will join the fun.

The Sanders County club has been working to get more community interest in the hobby, especially from the younger generations. One such individual, 16-year-old William Largent, attended this year's field day along with about 10 other people. The young man works at Big Sky Networks as a systems administrator and dabbles in radio. He thought radio broadcast was interesting, and when his mother heard about the event, she quickly signed Largent up. Largent says that his interest in the hobby ties into his interest in exploration. He wants to build a mobile system that can allow him to go up into the mountains and still be able to communicate with home. Largent likes to go into the wilderness for wildlife photography, and many times these locations are out of cell range.

Largent also believes it is a good thing to have for emergencies, and he referenced the aftermath of the windstorm in January of 2021, which damaged a cell tower. According to Largent, the tower still has not been fully repaired. "Radio is a pretty cool thing. I love to listen at home to broadcasts," said Largent.

The next meeting for the Clark Fork Valley Amateur Radio Club is Thursday, July 1 at 7 p.m. at the Plains Alliance Church. The group can be contacted for more information by emailing [email protected]