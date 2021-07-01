ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
July 1, 2021



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Tina Wood, 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Andrea Bruce, 28, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Peyton Whiting, 17, night speeding, $20.

Emily Montgomery, 23, day speeding, $20.

Montana Highway Patrol

Brody Black, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.

Carol Sharp, 62, violation in a construction zone, $105.

Victoria Brown, 30, day speeding, $70

Howard Rubin, 59, day speeding, $70.

Eric Preston, 27, night speeding, $70.

Suvankar Putrevu, 24, night speeding, $120.

Motor Carrier Services

Don Bauer, 66, failure to display registration receipt, $45.

William Harp, 51, operating without commercial license, 1st offense, $235.

Mckenzie Clark, 29, operating in excess of gross weight license, $135.

Blaine Koistinen, 49, failure to display proof of payment of GVW fees, $135.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Scott Martin, 53, failure to stop at Invasive Species Management Area check station, $85.

 
