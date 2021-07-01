Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
July 1, 2021
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Tina Wood, 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Andrea Bruce, 28, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Peyton Whiting, 17, night speeding, $20.
Emily Montgomery, 23, day speeding, $20.
Montana Highway Patrol
Brody Black, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.
Carol Sharp, 62, violation in a construction zone, $105.
Victoria Brown, 30, day speeding, $70
Howard Rubin, 59, day speeding, $70.
Eric Preston, 27, night speeding, $70.
Suvankar Putrevu, 24, night speeding, $120.
Motor Carrier Services
Don Bauer, 66, failure to display registration receipt, $45.
William Harp, 51, operating without commercial license, 1st offense, $235.
Mckenzie Clark, 29, operating in excess of gross weight license, $135.
Blaine Koistinen, 49, failure to display proof of payment of GVW fees, $135.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Scott Martin, 53, failure to stop at Invasive Species Management Area check station, $85.
