Pump fails, TF water restrictions imposed

Mayor Mark Sheets is warning Thompson Falls residents to ration their use of water within city limits. This means absolutely no watering of lawns and “only a little hand watering of gardens to keep them alive,” said Sheets.

Sheets explained that the pump for the big well is down, and the city is not sure when it will be fixed. According to Sheets, there have been issues with this pump in the past. The city put in a new control system for it and even replaced it. However, “for some reason it is drawing a lot of amperage which is causing the pump to shut down,” the mayor stated. The city has called someone to come out to test it to see if it is an electrical problem, which could mean a quick fix. They have also called the pump company to send a technician to check on the pump itself. Until then, they are imposing maximum restrictions. “If we get this fixed quick, some restrictions will still be in place, but it will loosen things up,” explained Sheets. County emergency services have been notified.

The mayor is reminding everyone to keep all usage to a minimum. “We need it more for human personal use. Our only source now is the spring and the small well. Hopefully, that is enough to maintain personal use.” More information can be found on the City of Thompson Falls Facebook page or on the city website, cityofthompsonfalls.com.