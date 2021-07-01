Our Viewpoint

Come together as our Olympians do

A friend recently reminded me about the Olympics coming up. He had been watching the Olympic Trials on television and was in awe of these athletes. They have trained their whole lives for these brief moments in Tokyo starting July 23.

That dedication and commitment to their sports and to having that chance to compete for Team USA is unmatched by many athletes. It's not something many of us can compare anything to, for that matter.

We'll all gather around our televisions and streaming devices later this summer to catch a glimpse at the competition, the glory that comes with the success and the heartbreak that comes with defeat. It always makes me emotional to watch the opening ceremonies of the Olympics. You have all of these athletes of different races, religions, genders and nationalities in one spot. It's the most peaceful, joyous spot on the planet in that moment. No one is complaining about politics or rights or freedoms. It's just a display of unity, of peace, and of what it means to live on this earth together.

I hope you all gather with your families, friends, or even strangers to watch some of the Olympics. The athletes put in countless hours training and preparing themselves for these moments to represent our country. We can put aside all of our differences for a few moments to come together as Americans and celebrate the accomplishments of these athletes. — Annie Wooden