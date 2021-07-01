Riverdogs are for real

County Legion team 2nd in Belgrade tourney

OUR BOYS OF SUMMER - The Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs won second place in the "Boys of Summer" tournament in Belgrade last week. The 2021 Riverdogs are (front) Trenis McDonald, Kody Carter, John Thurston, Orion Plakke, Garrett Wall and Jody Page, and (back) coach Jon Zigler, Jack Carter, Nate Zigler, Eli Ratliff, Trevor Harris, Casey Johnston, Will Tatum, Garth Parker, Shane Ceely, coach Shawn Palkke and coach Sam Carter.

The new American Legion youth baseball team of Sanders County nabbed second place at the "Boys of Summer" tournament at Belgrade last week after being defeated by the Belgrade Bandits 10-2.

"The boys were disappointed that they didn't win the championship, but I was pleased with their performa...