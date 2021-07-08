HOLIDAY HAPPINESS

Families gather in Noxon for fireworks, games

After a year of pandemic cancellations, Fourth of July festivities returned to Noxon. With this year's theme of "Celebrate Freedom," a full day of activities were planned including a parade, turtle races, a pie contest and the annual fireworks show.

Noxon's fireworks display attracts people from all over the area every year. According to Larry Wanamaker, coordinator of the fireworks display, 2021 marks the fifth year for the show.

After reaching out to the county for help for funding the fireworks, Wanamaker said they did receive a few small donations from businesses, but it was community member's donations that funded this year's show. "This year's fireworks cost $4,700. The prices went up due to tariffs," he said. While Wanamaker said there were no big sponsors to help with funding, he said he believes he's still going to be able to put on a good show.

"We've got charges that will be 200 feet higher this year," he said. "Through the years, I've always received compliments on the show."

Despite hot weather, people still showed up to celebrate Independence Day with family and friends. Proceeds from raffle prizes and drawings all went to Bicentennial Park. Noxon Mercantile hosted their annual pancake breakfast and across the street, potato sack races, tug-o-war, and a cake walk kept children entertained.

Among the few vendors set up in the park was Lorry Haflich, selling tickets for a quilt raffle benefiting Aaron Helmbrechts, a Noxon firefighter who was injured in an explosion last May. "The proceeds will be able to help with expenses," Haflich said. "Every little bit helps. The quilt was made and donated by Rusti Leivestad of Thompson Falls. "She's a beautiful quilter," Haflich said. "The quilt will be raffled off by Labor Day."

People lined up for the traditional barbecue dishes before they set off to find some shade or to play a round of horseshoes. "Because of COVID, the park didn't sponsor any activities last year," Wanamaker said. "This is a good turnout, especially for a Sunday."