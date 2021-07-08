OUR VIEWPOINT: Take advantage of a simple freedom

The Ledger is always thrilled to see the creation of Little Free Libraries like the one mentioned in our June 17 edition. Our community (and society as a whole) should also be pleased. Why so much hype about such a small thing? The need for and continued use of these small, free, nonprofit book exchanges prove that reading is important. We are fortunate enough to live in a country where we can read what we want. Many of us have access to unrestricted internet and free public libraries. Imagine living somewhere that limited access to books, intentionally kept people illiterate, or made people fight to be educated.

These are the perfect months to be grateful for the gift of reading. Generally speaking, summer is a time folks get to slow down, take a breather. A few may find extra leisure time as they go on break or take a vacation. Take that opportunity to pick up a book -- not because it was assigned, but because it's a life skill. Reading is required for every job, and practice keeps us in the game. Athletes don't stop running or lifting weights in the off season, nor should we drop the lifelong skill of reading just because we're out of school.

If you've opened this newspaper and read this editorial, you value reading. Pass that on. A community that shows its youth that literacy is valuable (by providing access to books, reading aloud to them, frequenting Little Free Libraries, or simply being caught in the act of reading) is investing in the future of their own town — and ultimately, society.

Our local libraries and the Little Free Libraries are these amazing resources. Whether it's an autobiography or a self-help book or fiction that takes you to a far away mystical land, reading is this incredible skill that helps you see the world and learn about different cultures or philosophies.

I recently listened to a book on tape, "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey, while a friend in Tennessee was reading the hard copy of the book. We were getting the same information, but in different ways. While it was a pleasant road trip listening to McConaughey share his written words, I missed being able to go back and read a passage again or stop and read it aloud to a friend.

On these summer nights that are finally starting to cool down, sitting on the porch with a book is a glorious experience. We just celebrated our country's freedom with the Fourth of July, but we can celebrate our freedoms every day with our free choices of information and our freedom to never stop learning.

— Annie Wooden