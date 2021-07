If you were forced to evacuate, what would you take with you?

Donna Vild,

Seattle, Washington - “I would be taking my family, my pets, water, firearms, tent, food, and my Bible.”

Ellyonna Vild,

Seattle, Washington - “I would bring my pets. And a Bible and a gun.”

Allyeska Vild,

Seattle, Washington - “I would bring my pets, a few general necessi...