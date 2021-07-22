Coyote ready for busy weekend

Annual Wild Coyote Days starts July 30

Wild Coyote Days at the Wild Coyote Saloon in Thompson Falls are back. After COVID-19 canceled last year’s event, owner Karen Ferguson says they are gearing up for an exciting couple of days. “The whole event is pretty popular, but people especially love the lawnmower races,” Ferguson said. “Everyone is pretty stoked to come back.”

The fun kicks off Friday, July 30, with steak night, vendors and live music from The Night Life, who will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play until midnight. Due to Stage 2 fire restrictions, there will be no bonfires at this year’s event.

The lawnmower races start Saturday at 2 p.m. People may call ahead to pre-register or register that day. According to Ferguson, the track will be updated this year to provide a safer experience for everyone. The horseshoe tournament will follow after.

The duck races begin at 5 p.m. A $5 duck may be purchased up until the start of the race on Saturday or until ducks are sold out. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second, third and last place winners.

Music by Dave and Deb Oliver will begin at 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Vendor space is still available, and there is a $10 fee for the whole weekend.

The Wild Coyote Saloon is located at 731 Prospect Creek Road in Thompson Falls. For more information, contact the saloon at 827-7867.