SHOW & TELL – Shari Johnson, the town's contracted engineer, tells the Plains Town Council the options for the American Rescue Plan Act grant at City Hall.

The Town of Plains has applied for a new COVID-related grant that could mean a new well and help with several other water issues.

With only six hours before the deadline, Mayor Dan Rowan filed a two-page American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) application to the Montana Department of Natural Resources a...