Whitepine Grange welcomes new members

DON BURRELL of the Thompson Falls Grange (left) initiates new members into the Whitepine Grange at a meeting last week. The Grange held its first meeting in more than 20 years this month.

For the first time in over 20 years, a grange meeting was held this month at the Whitepine Grange. This gathering was to initiate new members and to hold elections to establish officers for the Grange Post #102. The group asked Don Burrell to attend and to initiate the new members.

Burrell is...