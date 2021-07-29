ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shana Neesvig 

Program promotes forest health

 
July 29, 2021

Shana Neesvig

STANDING IN GOOD HEALTH – The Harlow Bison Ranch prides itself on creating and maintaining healthy land to attain quality soil, forest and bison habitat. The Harlows were the first private forest owners to join the Montana Tree Farm System in 1945 and have utilized MTFS influences to obtain a healthy forest environment for their needs. The Montana Tree Farm program launched in June 1944.

"Often, the best resource is simply a neighbor and fellow landowner sharing their experience and knowledge!" emphasizes Montana Tree Farm System (MTFS). Last Thursday, over 65 people gathered at Harlow Bison Ranch in Thompson Falls to join MTFS in piloting their Montana Tree Farm Peer Network....



