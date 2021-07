Sheriff's Log July 29, 2021



Ambulance calls: Hot Springs, 4; Thompson Falls, 10; Dixon, 2; Plains, 8. Sunday, July 18 General animal complaint, Hot Springs. Livestock, Paradise. Child welfare, abuse. Fire, Heron. Suspicious activity, T. Falls. Property found, T. Falls. Motorist assist, Paradise. Disturbance, Heron. Abandon...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.