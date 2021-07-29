ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Katrina Marie Schopp

 
July 29, 2021



Katrina Marie Schopp passed away peacefully July 22, 2021, at home with Opportunity Resources in Missoula.

She was born October, 26, 1963, to Roger and Betty Schopp of Trout Creek.

Katrina struggled with disabilities and health issues all her life, but touched the hearts of all the people who knew her and will forever be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Betty Schopp, in 1998.

She is survived by her siblings, Patricia Schopp of Thompson Falls, George Schopp of Trout Creek; and David Schopp and Cindy Hodge of Trout Creek, and nephew Skeeter Bastible of Missoula.

There will be a viewing at Sunset Hills Funeral Home Friday, July 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Graveside services will be at Whitepine Cemetery Saturday, July 31, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Cody Page officiating.

 

