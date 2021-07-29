ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sarah Jane Lanning Carroll

 
July 29, 2021



Another Angel has gone home.

Sarah Jane Lanning Carroll of Trout Creek, Montana, departed this earth on October 22, 2020. Sarah was born on June 5, 1945, in Flint, Michigan, to Loretta and Albert Lanning. She moved to Montana with her husband and family in 1974.

She was known for her big heart and for not judging people by their pasts. If Sarah saw you were in need, she would reach a hand out to help you up, even if she didn’t have much to share. She will be sorely missed by her family and the many people she touched throughout her life.

Sarah is survived by her husband, David; her children, Peggy, Mark and Sheri; sister-in-law, Ida; nephew, Michael; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew.

A memorial and celebration of Sarah’s life and legacy will be held at the family home in Trout Creek, Montana, on August 7, 2021.

 

