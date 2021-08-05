Coyote's annual event a success

Fire restrictions, road closures and hot smoky weather may have put a damper on the weekend, but not for Coyote Days at the Wild Coyote Saloon. Despite several barriers and last year's cancellation due to COVID-19, owner Karen Ferguson believes the weekend was very successful. "With the road being closed through the Coeur d'Alene corridor, people still came and just went through St. Regis," Ferguson said.

Stage 2 fire restrictions caused a shift in Saturday's schedule but the lawn mower races still went off without a hitch. Flagman Todd Herreid said they had five racers this year. "It wasn't a large showing because of the fires, but they were still awesome," he said. "The racers put on an awesome show for us." Herreid said all five racers won cash prizes, with first-place winner Cory Frank taking home $50.

The duck races proved to be another favorite this year. Ferguson said all the ducks sold out the week before the event. The Coyote Days took in $930 for the duck races which was then split between first, second, third and last place. Thompson Falls resident Mike Basham won the race and took home the first-place cash prize.

Alongside food, drinks, vendors and music from The Night Life and Dave and Deb Oliver, crowds gathered to enjoy the weekend. "Thanks to everybody who participated, the riders, vendors and all the employees who worked very hard the whole weekend," Ferguson said.