Question of the Week
August 5, 2021
SHAWNNA McKINNEY, Town Pump - “Honesty and integrity. Just be truthful.”
SANDRA GUBEL, Sanders County Tobacco Prevention Specialist - “Willingness to learn.”
RAY BROWN, SCCDC Executive Director - “Accountability.”
LORI DALKE, Professional Travelers Inc. - “Honesty, ethics and morals.”
MIKAYLA HALONE, Blackfoot Communications - “Willingness to learn. I can teach anything to someone who is willing to learn."
WILLIAM SCOTT, MT Army National Guard - “The most important quality in a job candidate boils down to integrity and taking ownership. When you factor integrity into ownership, you can never go wrong as an employee.”
Reader Comments(0)