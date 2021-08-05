Question of the Week

SHAWNNA McKINNEY, Town Pump - “Honesty and integrity. Just be truthful.”

SANDRA GUBEL, Sanders County Tobacco Prevention Specialist - “Willingness to learn.”

RAY BROWN, SCCDC Executive Director - “Accountability.”

LORI DALKE, Professional Travelers Inc. - “Honesty, ethics and morals.”

MIKAYLA HALONE, Blackfoot Communications - “Willingness to learn. I can teach anything to someone who is willing to learn."

WILLIAM SCOTT, MT Army National Guard - “The most important quality in a job candidate boils down to integrity and taking ownership. When you factor integrity into ownership, you can never go wrong as an employee.”