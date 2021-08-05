ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
August 5, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol

Briana Snyder, 35, operating after consuming alcohol, 1st offense, $735.

Heidi Lane, 49, day speeding, $120.

James Watson, 41, day speeding, $20.

Logan Buckner, 14, failure to keep vehicle under control, $135; driving without a license, $525.

Payton Frields, 21, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Jennifer Eitelberg, 50, day speeding, $20.

Dorieann Jones, 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Pierre Strohl, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Haylee Hoff, 20, day speeding, $20.

Jennifer Peacock, 46, day speeding, $20.

Elizabeth Dwyer, 33, day speeding, $20.

James Milligan, 27, day speeding, $120.

Robert Osborne, 57, day speeding, $70.

Dillon Riffle, 19, day speeding, $20.

Motor Carrier Services

Johnathan Boehme, 40, exceed weight limit, $160.

Douglas Watson, 51, failure to use a seatbelt, $60.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Chad Chabala, 48, failure to stop at check station, $85.

Adam Nelson, 36, insufficient personal flotation devices, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Erin Magee, 63, operating without a license, $235.

Linda Johnston, 62, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Keri Wells, 49, day speeding, $20.

 
