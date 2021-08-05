Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
August 5, 2021
Montana Highway Patrol
Briana Snyder, 35, operating after consuming alcohol, 1st offense, $735.
Heidi Lane, 49, day speeding, $120.
James Watson, 41, day speeding, $20.
Logan Buckner, 14, failure to keep vehicle under control, $135; driving without a license, $525.
Payton Frields, 21, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Jennifer Eitelberg, 50, day speeding, $20.
Dorieann Jones, 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Pierre Strohl, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Haylee Hoff, 20, day speeding, $20.
Jennifer Peacock, 46, day speeding, $20.
Elizabeth Dwyer, 33, day speeding, $20.
James Milligan, 27, day speeding, $120.
Robert Osborne, 57, day speeding, $70.
Dillon Riffle, 19, day speeding, $20.
Motor Carrier Services
Johnathan Boehme, 40, exceed weight limit, $160.
Douglas Watson, 51, failure to use a seatbelt, $60.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Chad Chabala, 48, failure to stop at check station, $85.
Adam Nelson, 36, insufficient personal flotation devices, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Erin Magee, 63, operating without a license, $235.
Linda Johnston, 62, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Keri Wells, 49, day speeding, $20.
