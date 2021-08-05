Old Jail Museum asks county for ARPA funding

The Sanders County Historical Society and Old Jail Museum have requested financial help with funding through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), government funding that has been provided to help respond to COVID-19 and its impact on local economies. Vonn Briggs, Old Jail Museum director and board member, met with Sanders County commissioners last week to discuss the need to keep the museum safe while continuing to preserve its history. Briggs requested funds for several projects totaling $15,700.

“The whole process started when I met Sanders County Community Development Corporation Executive Director Ray Brown,” Briggs said. “He was the one who steered me in the right direction. We started deciding what we would use the funds for and what we would qualify for.”

Brown stated he wanted to take the time needed with Briggs to help decide and identify what the needs of the museum are. Brown also helped connect Briggs with GlobalArchives as the museum begins the endeavor of archiving all their historical documents.

Briggs outlined four different projects that began with a request for $4,000 for electrical funds that would be used to update and expand electrical components of the building, an estimate she received from Haas Electric. Briggs requested $3,200 for the restoration of the plaster ceiling in the office and gift shop area. “The dropped ceiling needs to be removed,” Briggs said. “The state patrol installed the wall that separates the office from the gift shop. It’s a historical part of the museum and we want to maintain it as it is.”

Briggs addressed the issue of climate control and requested $1,500 to tackle the problem as she said museum staff have noticed summers are becoming hotter and longer. She said the box fans are no longer an adequate source to maintain any level of comfort for guests and visitors. “It also places our historic materials in jeopardy because of the inability to control extreme heat and humidity.” Briggs summarized the solution to this would be to bring in two air conditioner and dehumidifier units and three ceiling fans with light fixtures.

Briggs’ final request of the commissioners was $7,000 for the archival of their historical documents. “Some of our documents are irreplaceable,” Briggs stated. “If we were to lose them at least we would have a copy.” The internet is also on the list of needs for the museum and the board is looking to add that in the building in the near future.

Commissioner Tony Cox asked if the building has had any kind of evaluation done in order to assess what may need to be fixed or changed. “The building overall is in pretty good shape,” Briggs replied. “It is on the historical registry, so there are a lot of things we can’t change.” Cox also suggested the idea of having smoke alarms or detectors linked to the sheriff’s office in case of a fire.

Commissioner Carol Brooker said the county has applied for ARPA, but they have not yet received funding as of yet, while also mentioning they’ve had a number of requests for help.

“It’s an important part of the town,” Brown said of the significance of the museum receiving funding. “The museum is so underutilized; they’ve got a great story and it’s cool to see what they’ve got going on there.”