Red Cross shelters serves community

As the Thorne Creek fire burns north of Thompson Falls, a community of volunteers are assisting evacuees and residents. The American Red Cross established a shelter at the Thompson Falls Community Center last week. The community center, located on Golf Street near Thompson Falls High School, transitioned into an information and resource center for the community.

"Everyone is welcome, you don't have to be an evacuee," said Scott Fairfield, the American Red Cross volunteer from Eureka who established the shelter early last week. He said there is sometimes a stigma with shelters, but he is there to help anyone in the community. "I care about people and I just want to help people."

Fairfield, who has been a volunteer for three years, said that 95% of what the American Red Cross does involves responding when there is a house fire. But they are also available to help in times such as this. He said there are a number of resources available through the shelter. Along with cold drinks, snacks and information, the community center is available to house up to 54 people. Evacuees get three meals a day, a cot, blankets and personal items. The Red Cross also offers medical assistance if evacuees need help getting medications and there are also mental health services available. Fairfield said they even have space for animals and pets, and there is space available if people need to move campers, boats or other vehicles from their property. 'We get more resources every day," he noted.

Local businesses including Harvest Foods, Black Bear Deli and Inland Empire Builders/Ace, along with the city, have provided donations to the shelter. Fairfield said that Blackfoot came within hours and installed a dedicated phone line for the shelter. Fairfield said Wal-Mart donated a pallet of water and cases of granola bars for the Thompson Falls shelter. "We have plenty of snacks," he said.

What the shelter does need is volunteers. Community members are volunteering their time to assist evacuees. Fairfield stated that volunteers go through a background check and should show compassion and be friendly. "If evacuated, these people are going through a hard time. These are your neighbors," he added. Kristy Dieterich of Thompson Falls was volunteering last Wednesday. She was helping organize information for residents. "I saw they needed volunteers and wanted to help in any way I could," Dieterich said.

Fairfield said 50-60 people are coming to the shelter each day, not just for resources but for information. He attends meetings about the fire and said his goal is to have the most up-to-date information and maps for residents. "My main goal is to help people and get people together," he said.

Fairfield added that all funding is through donations to the American Red Cross and not the government. He said if people want to help, they can donate to the American Red Cross and designate that the funds stay local.

"We'll be here as long as people need help," said Fairfield, who is the disaster action team supervisor for Lincoln and Sanders counties. He said because everyone is short-staffed, they are looking for volunteers at 36 wildfires in Montana, Idaho and eastern Oregon. Even with limited resources, the Red Cross set up four shelters in Montana last Wednesday alone.

The American Red Cross shelter can be reached at 827-9268.