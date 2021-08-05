ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Annie Wooden 

Thorne Creek fire 9% contained

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

August 5, 2021

Annie Wooden

The Thorne Creek fire burns on Mount Silcox on Thursday.

by Annie Wooden

Officials reported Friday morning at the Thorne Creek fire burning north of Thompson Falls is 9% contained. Friday's report noted that the fire has grown to 19,100 acres.

Since lightning sparked the fire on July 7, air resources have dropped 730,000 gallons of water, 28,000 gallons of retardant and delivered 31,000 pounds of cargo in efforts to control the blaze.

According to Friday's update, "Work continues along the northwest perimeter in Division Charlie as firefighters work to connect with Cougar Peak Lookout. Mop up and containment continues along the western flank of the fire as crews continue south from Squaw Creek to Weber Gulch. A reprieve from the extreme heat is expected today as cooler temperatures and winds from the west are forecasted."

Crews are continuing a wildfire assessment of the town's watershed in the Ashley Creek area. A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at Ainsworth Park.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/07/2021 01:10