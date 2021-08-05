Thorne Creek fire 9% contained

by Annie Wooden

Officials reported Friday morning at the Thorne Creek fire burning north of Thompson Falls is 9% contained. Friday's report noted that the fire has grown to 19,100 acres.

Since lightning sparked the fire on July 7, air resources have dropped 730,000 gallons of water, 28,000 gallons of retardant and delivered 31,000 pounds of cargo in efforts to control the blaze.

According to Friday's update, "Work continues along the northwest perimeter in Division Charlie as firefighters work to connect with Cougar Peak Lookout. Mop up and containment continues along the western flank of the fire as crews continue south from Squaw Creek to Weber Gulch. A reprieve from the extreme heat is expected today as cooler temperatures and winds from the west are forecasted."

Crews are continuing a wildfire assessment of the town's watershed in the Ashley Creek area. A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at Ainsworth Park.