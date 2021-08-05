ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Thankful for community

 
August 5, 2021



I would like to express my appreciation to the community that has embraced the current fire situation. It is not easy being “evacuated” and trying to continue to work and juggle a family at the same time. There are numerous folks who have provided for tangible needs and peace of mind. Thank you for being generous people. Although I do not agree with the fire containment plan, I am very grateful for those who are here on the ground and pray for your safety.

Trent Harmon,

Thompson Falls

 
