CONTACT – Accuflow batter Kirk Frye hits a long one to center field, but one that was caught for an out against Lei Out, which won 13-12.

The numbers were lower this year, but not the enthusiasm of the near 100 players for the 7th Annual Wildhorse Showdown Softball Tournament at Amundson Sports Complex at Plains last weekend.

Only seven teams - eight teams fewer than last year - participated in the 2.5-day tournament and when it...