COOL TREAT – Erin McCarthy gives a bowl of ice cream to Bree Jensen and her 2-year-old son, Lincoln. Lyla Sears (center) also volunteered at the event.

The 6th Annual Court Appointed Special Advocates Ice Cream Social was a big success. "We raised money, we raised awareness and we got two new advocates," said Colleen McCarthy, the primary organizer of the two-hour CASA event at Sanders County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.

It was the biggest f...