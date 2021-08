LOCAL ESSAY CONTEST WINNER Marley Neesvig (center) holds her plaque for her third-place national award in the Elks Americanism essay contest. Charlie Munday (left) is the Exalted Ruler for the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge, and teacher and Elks member Doug Padden oversees the contest locally.

A Thompson Falls student's essay has been recognized at the national level. Marley Neesvig, who is entering the seventh grade at Thompson Falls Junior High wrote an essay for the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge's Americanism Essay contest. The topic for the contest for the 2020-2021 school year was...