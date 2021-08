Leonard Brett Rehard (Brett) was born on March 15,1983, to Leonard Howard Rehard (Lennie) and Christy Ann Sabo (Gilbert) in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and passed away on July 28, 2021, at the age of 38. Brett lived in Coeur d'Alene and was married to the love of his life AnnaLeasha Lynn Rehard (Mason)...