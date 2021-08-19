Question of the Week

What is your favorite part of the Huckleberry Festival?

KATHY DUNN, Hamilton, Montana - “Everybody can come out, the whole family, and have a great time! There’s a variety of things to look at and see. Its just a fun time!”

SUE SHAMBAUGH, Grantsdale, Montana - “Not only just the huckleberries themselves and the ice cream, but it is nice seeing everybody out again, with no masks and happiness and unity.”

JASON HUNTER, Weippe, Idaho - “I’m impressed with the Huckleberry Festival, in just the number of vendors that come to a small community. It’s a pretty large event.”

STEPHANEY IRVINE, Thompson Falls - “Watching my kids perform in the dance show.”

CALEB HUTCHINGS, Thompson Falls - “People have cool stuff at the booths that other people don’t think of, and they go outside the box.”

RYLEE HUTCHINGS, Thompson Falls - “I like to dance in the Huckleberry Festival with the dance group and I like to see the unique stuff in the booths.”