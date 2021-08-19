ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

What is your favorite part of the Huckleberry Festival?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

August 19, 2021



KATHY DUNN, Hamilton, Montana - “Everybody can come out, the whole family, and have a great time! There’s a variety of things to look at and see. Its just a fun time!”

SUE SHAMBAUGH, Grantsdale, Montana - “Not only just the huckleberries themselves and the ice cream, but it is nice seeing everybody out again, with no masks and happiness and unity.”

JASON HUNTER, Weippe, Idaho - “I’m impressed with the Huckleberry Festival, in just the number of vendors that come to a small community. It’s a pretty large event.”

STEPHANEY IRVINE, Thompson Falls - “Watching my kids perform in the dance show.”

CALEB HUTCHINGS, Thompson Falls - “People have cool stuff at the booths that other people don’t think of, and they go outside the box.”

RYLEE HUTCHINGS, Thompson Falls - “I like to dance in the Huckleberry Festival with the dance group and I like to see the unique stuff in the booths.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/20/2021 03:05