Charges filed after threats to firefighters

A Whitepine resident was charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, by the Thompson Falls Police Department (TFPD) August 11.

Several days prior, the individual publicly threatened bodily harm toward U.S. Forest Service firefighters at the Town Pump in Thompson Falls.

In a TFPD press release, Police Chief Chris Nichols said the man then made taunting remarks at several nearby firefighters. “Any threats of bodily injury are taken seriously and dealt with accordingly,” Nichols said. He reinforced that the TFPD has been regularly reaching out to fire security officials to ensure no threats are being carried out.

Nichols credited officer Michael Derry for his work on investigating and identifying the man. TFPD did not release the name of the individual charged.