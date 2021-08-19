Group questions county health board actions

A group of citizens is demanding action from the Sanders County Commissioners regarding the county's board of health. More than 70 residents attended a meeting Tuesday at the courthouse. The meeting was requested by resident Stacy Kandel to discuss the board of health. Kandel, who previously worked at Clark Fork Valley Hospital, called herself a conservative patriot.

Kandel stated that during a board of health meeting on July 13, 2021, public comments were stifled by board members, adding that it is against Montana Code Annotated to do so. Kandel said that a complaint was filed with the county commissioners on July 15 and that no response had been received as of this week's meeting.

"Please take this information to heart," Kandel said Tuesday. "We called for patriots to show up. We have valid, legitimate concerns. The purpose of this meeting is to get our complaints heard."

David Wonder asked if the board of health members broke state law, and if so, why haven't they been held accountable. Sheriff Tom Rummel responded that he would have to talk to the county attorney and see if the issue would be pursued.

Residents attending asked why vaccines were being pushed on children and questioned why the board of health wasn't sharing alternative information about COVID, including other treatments. "Masks don't stop viruses," Kandel stated. "Pushing them on our children is absurd." Other residents expressed concerns over the CDC and the federal government.

County Commissioner Carol Brooker stated that no information is being pushed without a directive from the governor, and that wearing a mask or getting vaccinated against COVID is a personal choice. "I have never asked anyone to get a shot or asked anyone to wear a mask as of June 30," Brooker stated. "I think it's personal responsibility." Commissioner Tony Cox added that nobody should be forced to get vaccinated. "If they choose to, that's their choice."

Resident Kate Hardman said the board of health is not representing the people of Sanders County. "We elect you. We have the power to remove you," Hardman said. "But we don't have the power to elect and remove the board of health." Ashley Hathorn of Plains added that the "health board owes it to this county to research and keep up on issues. If we don't stop this, our children have no future." Katy French of Paradise added that "boards have way more control than we think," and compared the board of health to the Paradise Sewer Board, of which a recall election is taking place this month.

Kandel said she didn't want to come to the meeting without a solution and said one request would be to replace the entire board of health. "We have some medically trained patriots we would recommend." Kandel also questioned the "COVID funding" received by the state and the county and recommended that people "follow the money. You're taking the money and agreeing to push an agenda."

Greg Hinkle of Thompson Falls, a former state senator, stated that he was the one who filed the complaint after the board of health meeting in July. He stated that House Bill 632 gave the state ability to disburse COVID money. He asked Rep. Paul Fielder of Thompson Falls, who also attended Tuesday, why he voted for the bill and accepted the money. Fielder responded that he voted for it because every state was offered the money and if Montana didn't take it, someone else would get it. He stated that the legislature tried to strip the bill down so that it would benefit future generations.

Annie Wooden More than 70 people attended the meeting at the Sanders County Courthouse on Tuesday.

"We don't want the money," resident Margot Kelly stated. "We don't want to be bought and paid for."

"This is called trickle down communism," stated Grant Bailey of Whitepine. "It's money or fear. This is what is trickling down to our state."

Hinkle addressed the county commissioners. "I ask the commissioners to not consider replacing board of health members. Do it," he stated. "Put somebody on your health board that will serve this group," Mark French stated, referring to the residents at the courthouse on Tuesday.

The commissioners stated the matter will be discussed at the next quarterly board of health meeting, currently scheduled for October 13 at 2 p.m. Residents asked for the commissioners to schedule a meeting sooner, and the commissioners said they would consider it.