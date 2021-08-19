PHS welcomes new principal

Plains High School is welcoming a new principal this school year. Ryon Noland, 46, will be taking over for Kevin Meredith, who is transitioning to the K-6 principal post. Noland's first day was Aug. 12. "I have been working in the school since July 1 to get a jump start on the upcoming school year," Noland said.

The new principal took several days last spring to become better acquainted with all the stakeholders of Plains school district, including conversing with fellow staff and volunteering for the elementary dunking booth. "I like to work. I always have and I do not ever see that changing for me," he said. "I always choose to love what I do and make the most out of every day. Life is too short not to find the greatness each day has to offer."

Noland has taught in Poplar and Ronan and has coached in over a dozen other schools in western Montana. He has spent the last four years teaching and coaching at Deer Lodge Elementary School. "I taught fourth grade for the first three years and last year I was appointed to teach a combined class of fourth and fifth grade," he said.

Noland grew up in Ronan and graduated from high school in 1993. He says because of the school colors, he already has a strong connection with orange and black.

A graduate of Salish Kootenai College with a bachelor's degree in elementary education, Noland went on to earn his master's degree from Western Governors University in 2020. He has been a teacher since 2014 but has had aspirations to do more for the students. "I wanted to move into educational leadership because I desired to assist as many students as possible in having a positive educational experience in the ever developing and evolving global education market," he stated.

Noland's wife Cindy, an English teacher, will be joining him in Plains to teach. "She will teach seventh, ninth and 11th grade classes," he said. Their son Jack, recently graduated from Air Force basic training at San Antonio, Texas,earlier this month.

While he has no intent to coach or teach at Plains as of yet, Noland plans on putting his focus on the students, teachers, staff, caregivers and community members. "I am a lifelong learner and will always be involved in furthering student's educational experience," he said.

Noland says he is thrilled to be in Plains and excited to start this new chapter. "Having been a cowboy all my life, now being a Horseman and Trotter is a perfect fit for me," he stated.