SMOKE FROM the Thorne Creek fire, as seen from AInsworth Park, billows above Thompson Falls on Monday afternoon.

The Thorne Creek fire seems to just keep going and going and going.

A moving, growing, often glowing fixture on the landscape in the mountains north of Thompson Falls for over 40 days now, the Thorne Creek blaze, which was ignited by lightning on July 7, saved some of its most explosive runs for...