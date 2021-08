Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden August 26, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol Clarence Bean, 64, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $75; operating under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $735, 180 days in jail, 179 days suspended. Sonia Petersen, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $55. Joe Guevara, III, 49, operating under the...





