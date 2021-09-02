ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

When does summer officially end in Montana?

 
September 2, 2021



Donna Farrington,

Thompson Falls - “I think winter begins on Halloween, because it always snows on Halloween and that’s when hunting season starts. summer starts to end a little bit before that, about the end of September.”

Frances Lane,

Thompson Falls - “Whenever summer decides to end. It is different every year.”

Theo Nygaard,

Thompson Falls - “When the snow flies.”

Morgan Totzauer,

Thompson Falls - “Summer usually ends around November, when it stops getting hot and the fires die.”

Steve Totzauer,

Thompson Falls - "Summer is over when we put the boat away.”

Alex Olesen,

Thompson Falls - “As soon as school starts.”

 

