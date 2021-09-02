Remember When?

110 YEARS AGO

SEPTEMBER 23, 1911

A PLEA FOR THE FAIR

The first Sanders County Fair will open at Plains on October 5 and will continue for three days. It is the desire of the management to interest every citizen of the county in making the fair a success and in order to do this I am printing this appeal to every citizen to be present at the fair, and to bring or send an exhibit, if it is only a small quantity of any grain, grass, vegetable or fruit. Bring any livestock, as there are premiums offered for all kinds of produce and stock. The railroad has agreed to give rates during the fair (one must remember that the railroad was the main form of travel in those days).

Come and make the first fair such a success that we will be encouraged to make greater efforts in the future to develop the new county in the state, which we can do if few all pull together.

Hoping to meet, during the fair, everyone who reads this letter.

C.C.WILLIS

Pres. Sanders County Fair Assn.

85 YEARS AGO

SEPTEMBER 23, 1936

FAIR WELL ATTENDED

The 1936 Sanders County Fair held last Thursday, Friday and Saturday was well attended. People from every representative part of the county were there. The rodeo exhibition was good and the show came off very well. The agricultural exhibits were excellent with the exception of the fruit display. That was due to the fact that so many orchards in the county last winter were injured or killed. There was only a meager showing of fruit where in former years the racks would be piled high.

In the display rooms, needlework, handicraft and paintings and drawings were on exhibit. Some of Fred Maas’ paintings drew comment.

The Black Aces furnished the music and played in the evenings at the Alpine. Saturday night about 350 dance tickets were sold. Cars were parked around the hall for half a mile.

The restaurants and businesspeople of Plains did a rushing business. Bowker’s Carnival that worked Thompson Falls also put on their games of chance and amusements for the fair.

Friday a tug-of-war between Thompson and Paradise was staged. The victors won a keg of beer. Thompson won, even though the Paradise boys were heavier. They got a head start and held the rope. We can’t remember who all took part but Del Alvord, the Stanton boys, Arthur Preston, young Garrison and others did valiant service.

All in all the fair was a great success.

70 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 29, 1951

EVERYTHING SET FOR THE FAIR

Quite a number of people are asking why our fair dates were Labor Day and Tuesday instead of a more convenient date.

Manager Phil Bender of the fair states that these dates were necessary because of conflicting dates with other fairs and also to enable cowboys to avoid long trips and layovers from one fair to another.

Our fair is a member of the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs and Western Shows and Rodeo and Rodeo Cowboy’s Association, and was subject to dates set at the winter convention which was held last February. There is a strict rule not to permit fairs belonging to the association to have the same dates within a radius of 250 miles.

Bender also tells us that everyone will be surprised and well pleased with the wonderful improvements made at the fair ground this summer. A crew of men has been working several months remodeling the dance hall, a beautiful building. The new grandstand awnings will shade every seat. Every building has a fresh coat of paint and improvements of grounds for parking. Every car can be moved at any time without delay or congestion.

The racetrack and arena is one of the finest in the state and the entries of local horses are already creating quite an interest among the many friends of owners.

These races will be run at intervals during the Jake Johnson Rodeo.

The carnival with its numerous rides and animals will be of great interest to the children. Seats for parents are provided on both sides of the carnival grounds where you can rest in the shade and enjoy the many attractions.

Everything has been done to make your fair a pleasant place to spend the holiday and we know everyone will be proud to see and enjoy the many community booths of what Sanders County can and is doing for the education of future farmers and homemakers.