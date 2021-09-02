Family Dollar to open Sept. 2

The new Family and Dollar Tree combination store is opening in Thompson Falls this week. Family Dollar, located at 2410 Main St. East in Thompson Falls, will open Thursday, September 2. Construction on the 11,710-square-foot building began earlier this year.

The Family Dollar section of the store will provide everyday essentials, as well as frozen and refrigerated food, pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home decor the company announced in a press release.

“With more than 4,000 items for $1 each, shoppers will discover new treasures every week in the Dollar Tree section of the store, including balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, DIY crafting essentials, school necessities and much more,” the company stated. The press release said the combination stores typically employ six to 10 employees.

“Small towns have historically had very limited retail options and shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs, but we are changing that,” said Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager. “Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the Thompson Falls community with a brand new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products and exciting $1 deals.”

Shoppers can receive digital coupons through Family Dollar’s Smart Coupons program. To access the savings, download the Family Dollar app or create an account online at http://www.FamilyDollar.com/smart-coupons.

Dollar Tree has more than 15,600 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada.