Latest Blue Hawk net squad is another winning team

NET READY! The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks have eight seniors on the volleyball roster this season, including (front) Scarlette Schwindt, McKenzie Robins and Julissa Bonney, and (back) Maggie Leaver, Abbi Lane, Elli Pardee, Dannijo VanHuss and Olivia Pirnat.

Starting the season with some things old, and some things new, the latest Thompson Falls Blue Hawk volleyball team again looks like a legitimate contender for Western B honors and quite possibly another State B tournament bid.

Although no high school athlete should dare be considered old, coach...