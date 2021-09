CREWS RETRIEVE a car that went over the barricade in the arena at the demolition derby Sunday evening. A sold-out crowd of nearly 4,000 people attended the Sanders County Fair event.

Crowds gathered Sunday night at the Sanders County Fairgrounds in Plains as the demolition derby returned after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19. Drivers from Montana, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington put on a show for the sold-out event over Labor Day Weekend.

Fair Manager Melissa C...