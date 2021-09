SHOWING OFF THEIR 4-H RABBITS Mya and Tiana are sisters Kendall (left) and Cooper Spurr of Plains.

Sanders County 4-H members returned to the fair after an uncertain year due to implications of COVID-19. While the livestock auction took place last year, many 4-H members missed out on the social aspect of the event.

As you make your way into the rabbit and poultry section and hear the all t...