Doris Elaine Grimm passed away August 25, 2021, surrounded by family.

Doris was born April 27, 1938, in Indio, California, the oldest child of Chester and Helen Stevens.

Doris spent most of her life living in Thompson Falls, Montana, where she ran her own realtor business for over 25 years.

Doris loved to travel and spend time with her family. She also loved playing games, her two favorites being bingo and pinochle.

Doris was very involved with her community, being an active member of many organizations from Woman's Club, Elks lodge, senior citizens, Chamber of Commerce, Board of Realtors and many others.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents Chet and Helen; her brother, William (Bill) and her husband Darrell Grimm.

Doris is survived by her children, Chester (Stasia) Colombini of Idaho; Elaina Jordan of California; Donald (Wanda) Colombini of Idaho; Sherri (Kevin) Malinak of Washington; and Kathi (Michael) Riley of Alaska; sister, Marilyn (Terrol) Crane of Montana; step-children, Douglas (Karen) Grimm of Thompson Falls; Norman (Katherine) Grimm; Lori (Keith) Bowdish of Oregon; Loni (Tom) Rogers of Washington; Lesi (Tim) Malley of Alaska; Tom Grimm of Idaho; Richard Grimm of Montana; 45-plus grandchildren, 45-plus great-grandchildren and more than 10 great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Tom Jones and Dale Franck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place Saturday, September 11, at 11 a.m. at Whitepine Cemetery. A memorial service will take place summer 2022.