FINISHING FIRST - Aubrey Baxter, a Thompson Falls seventh grader, was first in the junior high race at Eureka.

The Blue Hawk Harriers are literally off to a running start this season with two meets under their feet. The Hawk cross country teams started competition at the Grant Kohrs Ranch Invitational in Deer Lodge on August 26. The trail run took the athletes through the Grant Kohrs National Historic Sit...