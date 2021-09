IN FOR SIX - Noxon senior Cade VanVleet (above) runs in for a touchdown against Tri-Cities during the Red Devils' home opener Friday. The Red Devils travel east Friday for a game at Sunburst.

The Noxon Red Devils played host to the Tri-Cities Titans in their first home football game of the season last Friday. Though the Red Devils kept up with the Titans in the first half, some costly turnovers allowed Tri-Cities (a cooperative of students from Hobson, Moore and Judith Gap) to make a...