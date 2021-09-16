ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

What do you think 9/11 will mean to future generations?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

September 16, 2021



KATHLEEN BLAIR, Thompson Falls - “I think they won’t remember. It is easy to forget, especially if there are no consequences. Since 9/11 happened 20 years ago, the next generation wasn’t even born. Unless something personal happened then I think they won’t remember.”

TANA STOPS-RYDER, Trout Creek - “I believe they will remember because of history books, documentaries and the stories that we tell our children.”

CHUCK LOUCKS, Plains - “It depends on how our kids are taught regarding the 9/11 incident. Are they going to be taught the truth about it?”

RUTHANN MANDELLA, Thompson Falls - “It would be nice to think that future generations would remember all of the history of this country; wars fought and battles won. With our current administration, who knows what is going to happen to all of that history.”

DAVID NELSON, Hot Springs - “I think the whole 9/11 thing is going to mostly go out of style in maybe one or two generations. People won’t be there who remember the tragedy and they will think it is not as important as the ones they are experiencing.”

PHYLLIS ELSON, Lonepine - “I think that future generations will be reminded of it. I think that it will hold some interest in the future as to what may have been the first attempt at being attacked at war.”

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021