Question of the Week

What do you think 9/11 will mean to future generations?

KATHLEEN BLAIR, Thompson Falls - “I think they won’t remember. It is easy to forget, especially if there are no consequences. Since 9/11 happened 20 years ago, the next generation wasn’t even born. Unless something personal happened then I think they won’t remember.”

TANA STOPS-RYDER, Trout Creek - “I believe they will remember because of history books, documentaries and the stories that we tell our children.”

CHUCK LOUCKS, Plains - “It depends on how our kids are taught regarding the 9/11 incident. Are they going to be taught the truth about it?”

RUTHANN MANDELLA, Thompson Falls - “It would be nice to think that future generations would remember all of the history of this country; wars fought and battles won. With our current administration, who knows what is going to happen to all of that history.”

DAVID NELSON, Hot Springs - “I think the whole 9/11 thing is going to mostly go out of style in maybe one or two generations. People won’t be there who remember the tragedy and they will think it is not as important as the ones they are experiencing.”

PHYLLIS ELSON, Lonepine - “I think that future generations will be reminded of it. I think that it will hold some interest in the future as to what may have been the first attempt at being attacked at war.”