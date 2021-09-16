Woman's Club gears up for Pinochle

The Thompson Falls Woman’s Club is gearing up for their annual Pinochle Marathon, which raises funds to support the group’s scholarship program. In the 2020-2021 marathon, which ended in June, 22 players competed on 14 teams, with June Smith and Kay Shanley’s total score of 34,220 taking the top prize. Jo Moore and Letty Marich finished in second with 33,520 points.

“Although the funds generated from this year’s marathon were low,” said Lorri Renard with the Woman’s Club, “due to the generosity and response from members of the community, three high school seniors were awarded scholarships this past academic year.” She added that she hopes participation in the Pinochle Marathon for the 2021-2022 season will be up, and asks people to sign up by September 22. For more information, contact Kathy Harris at (406) 544-7030.